Bytom (BTM) Market Capitalization Achieves $84.19 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0840 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, ZB.COM, Neraex and OKEx. Bytom has a total market cap of $84.19 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00648986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007820 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036362 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ZB.COM, HitBTC, EXX, OTCBTC, FCoin, BigONE, CoinTiger, LBank, Gate.io, Huobi, BitMart, CoinEgg, RightBTC, Neraex, CoinEx, Kucoin, Cryptopia and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

