CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 804. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.52. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

