CaixaPay (CXP) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 146.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $351,438.00 and $1,090.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CaixaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

