Callisto Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.80 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $64,167.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.01947623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00106715 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,350,312,642 coins and its circulating supply is 2,304,895,336 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

