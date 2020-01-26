Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.91.

GOOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$75.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$72.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Canada Goose stock traded down C$0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 541,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,516. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$42.30 and a 1 year high of C$79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

