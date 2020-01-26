Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $96.00

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48. Uniqure has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uniqure will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $429,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,010,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $208,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,858. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

