Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.30 ($3.27).

CAPC has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, insider Ian Hawksworth sold 215,673 shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £543,495.96 ($714,938.12).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 258 ($3.39). The company had a trading volume of 1,443,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 258.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 235.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

