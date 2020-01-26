Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.30 ($3.27).
CAPC has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.
In other news, insider Ian Hawksworth sold 215,673 shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £543,495.96 ($714,938.12).
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile
Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
