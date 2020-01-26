Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Receives C$112.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$112.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$95.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Sunday, January 12th.

CJT traded up C$1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$114.57. 22,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$105.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$98.40. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$73.22 and a 12-month high of C$115.26.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$122.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 1.7400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.45, for a total value of C$102,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$239,220.75.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

