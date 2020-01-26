Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Given $35.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $35.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.38 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Carriage Services an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

CSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, COO William Goetz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 129,449 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,624,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CSV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. 62,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,054. Carriage Services has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $435.50 million, a PE ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.69 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.