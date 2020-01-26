CasinoCoin (CSC) Price Tops $0.0008

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. CasinoCoin has a total market cap of $31.52 million and approximately $83,691.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CasinoCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.76 or 0.03259695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00202719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00125036 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CasinoCoin (CSC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,974,227 coins and its circulating supply is 39,658,644,282 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

CasinoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CasinoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CasinoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.