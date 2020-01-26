CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (CCJI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.10 on March 19th

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI) announced a dividend on Friday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CC Japan Income and Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CCJI opened at GBX 157 ($2.07) on Friday. CC Japan Income and Growth Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.46 ($2.10). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.16.

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust Company Profile

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan. The Company may also invest in exchange traded funds in order to gain exposure to such equities.

