CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (CCJI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.10 on March 19th

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI) announced a dividend on Friday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CC Japan Income and Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON CCJI opened at GBX 157 ($2.07) on Friday. CC Japan Income and Growth Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.46 ($2.10). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.16.
CC Japan Income and Growth Trust Company Profile
