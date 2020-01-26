CCUniverse (UVU) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $30,793.00 and approximately $7,122.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 51.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025497 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006214 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000548 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 259.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

UVU is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,714,515 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

