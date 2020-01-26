Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Update

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,600 shares, a growth of 90.8% from the December 31st total of 360,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 304,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 329,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.61 million, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 534,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,469,000 after purchasing an additional 476,363 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 183.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 332,796 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.