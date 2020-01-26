Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 237,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLRB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 104,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

