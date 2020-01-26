Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the December 31st total of 51,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CETX. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 29,790 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 749,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,006. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

