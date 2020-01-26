Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on CVCY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

CVCY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 20,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $258.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 181,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 38,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

