Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Changyou.Com from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of CYOU stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. Changyou.Com has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $22.27.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Changyou.Com will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Changyou.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Changyou.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Changyou.Com by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Changyou.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

