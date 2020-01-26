ChatCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $19,872.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $19,872.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, BigONE, HitBTC and OKEx. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, Coinnest, EXX, LBank, OKEx, Binance, Huobi and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

