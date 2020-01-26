Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. Chemung Financial reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 401,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMG stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $196.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $38.56 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

