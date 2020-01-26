China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ CHNR opened at $1.43 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Natural Resources stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of China Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

