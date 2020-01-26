Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $18,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.38.

Cigna stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $214.44. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.02.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

