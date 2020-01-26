Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMPR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In related news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cimpress by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cimpress by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMPR stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.02. 310,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,856. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.65. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.98 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 173.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

