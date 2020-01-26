Citigroup Boosts WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $260.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded WEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on WEX and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.87.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $230.00 on Wednesday. WEX has a 1 year low of $155.96 and a 1 year high of $234.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 152.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.55 and its 200-day moving average is $205.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $149,794.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,158.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at $57,508,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 877.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,195,000 after buying an additional 259,651 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 496.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 143,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 26.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,995,000 after buying an additional 56,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

