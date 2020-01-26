Citigroup Boosts WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $260.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded WEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on WEX and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.87.
Shares of WEX stock opened at $230.00 on Wednesday. WEX has a 1 year low of $155.96 and a 1 year high of $234.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 152.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.55 and its 200-day moving average is $205.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
In related news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $149,794.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,158.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at $57,508,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 877.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,195,000 after buying an additional 259,651 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 496.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 143,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 26.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,995,000 after buying an additional 56,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.
About WEX
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.