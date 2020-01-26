Citigroup Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $263.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $221.00 to $263.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cigna from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cigna from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.38.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.01. 1,882,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,952. Cigna has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $214.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.02.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. Cigna’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after acquiring an additional 714,957 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,135,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,921,000 after buying an additional 239,730 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $742,443,000 after buying an additional 313,392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,498,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $227,426,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,259,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

