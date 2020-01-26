Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Citizens & Northern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $27.02 on Thursday. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

