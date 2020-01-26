Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.44.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.26. 2,063,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,254. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,943 shares of company stock worth $3,863,160. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,359 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,030.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.