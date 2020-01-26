CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.98 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $12.98 million and $63,270.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $2.41 or 0.00028382 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bitbns. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003867 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000686 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037087 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,394,658 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Mercatox, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bitbns, Upbit, Binance and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.