CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Receives GBX 134 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 134 ($1.76).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday.

LON CMCX opened at GBX 163 ($2.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $471.26 million and a P/E ratio of 18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.92. CMC Markets has a one year low of GBX 74.30 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 168 ($2.21).

In other news, insider Euan Marshall acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £299.28 ($393.69).

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

