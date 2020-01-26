Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,108 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,844 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,417,000 after acquiring an additional 285,994 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,097,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,715,515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $163,651,000 after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,287 shares of company stock worth $15,533,272 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $74.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.