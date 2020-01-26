CoinFi Hits Market Cap of $258,064.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $258,064.00 and $2,162.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Kyber Network and Gate.io. During the last week, CoinFi has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoinFi

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, FCoin, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

