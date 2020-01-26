CoinUs Trading Up 5.7% This Week (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $257,688.00 and approximately $3,960.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025554 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006213 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000557 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 262.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

