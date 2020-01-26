ColossusXT Trading Down 1.1% This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $1,394.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000373 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000522 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,802,289,742 coins and its circulating supply is 11,761,247,915 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.