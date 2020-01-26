Columbus Circle Investors Buys 2,331 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Novocure were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,218,000 after acquiring an additional 750,374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth $42,825,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,163,000 after buying an additional 665,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Novocure alerts:

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

Shares of NVCR opened at $87.29 on Friday. Novocure Ltd has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $9,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,572,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $286,078.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 649,669 shares of company stock valued at $58,404,584. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.