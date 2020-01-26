Columbus Circle Investors Grows Stake in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 148.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,288 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Sonos were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 239,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sonos by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of SONO opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -175.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sonos Inc has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.05 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $578,144.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

