Columbus Circle Investors Sells 133,870 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,983 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 133,870 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Visa were worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

NYSE V opened at $205.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.28 and a 200 day moving average of $181.65. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

