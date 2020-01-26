Comet Achieves Market Cap of $4,591.00 (CMT)

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Comet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Comet has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Comet has a total market capitalization of $4,591.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Comet

CMT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. The official website for Comet is cometcoin.com . Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin

Buying and Selling Comet

Comet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Comet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

