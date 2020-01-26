Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Paranaense de Energia in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Shares of ELP stock remained flat at $$17.84 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 372,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 3,435.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.