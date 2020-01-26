Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CTTAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Continental from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

