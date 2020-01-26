Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CTTAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Continental from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.
About Continental
Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.
See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.