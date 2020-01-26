Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the December 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VLRS. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the third quarter valued at about $11,266,000.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.