Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Cut to “Sell” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Loop Capital currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Corteva and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 4,996,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,779,295. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,987,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,930,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.