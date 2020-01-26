Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $302.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $304.05.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST traded down $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.51. 1,986,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,484. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $314.28. The company has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Analyst Recommendations for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit