Cowen Initiates Coverage on GATX (NYSE:GATX)

Cowen started coverage on shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $88.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.63. 656,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63. GATX has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of GATX by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

