Craig Hallum Downgrades FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Sell

Craig Hallum cut shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FCEL. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FuelCell Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,510,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,828,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.59.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 127.68% and a negative return on equity of 69.85%. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,029,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 611,926 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.