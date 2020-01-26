Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Square (NYSE:SQ)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Square from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Square from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nomura started coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a reduce rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.03.

Square stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,817,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,783. Square has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -592.78, a P/E/G ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,928,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,743 shares of company stock worth $15,546,094 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Square by 13,789.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 146,578 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 271.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 53,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1,358.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

