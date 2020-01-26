Credit Suisse Group Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $129.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $117.00 to $129.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $129.68 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $77,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

