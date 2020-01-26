Credit Suisse Group Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $129.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $117.00 to $129.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.00.
Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $129.68 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03.
In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $77,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
