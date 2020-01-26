Credit Suisse Group Increases Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $115.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.42. 1,574,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,665. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $97.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.12.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $41,579.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $541,423.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,311 shares in the company, valued at $752,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $4,744,333 over the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 119.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,954,000 after buying an additional 623,322 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 17.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,011,000 after buying an additional 136,763 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,159,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,573,000 after buying an additional 119,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 42.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after buying an additional 93,842 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 46.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 229,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after buying an additional 72,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.