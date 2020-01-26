Credit Suisse Group Increases Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Price Target to GBX 335

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (up previously from GBX 315 ($4.14)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 322.73 ($4.25).

Shares of SLA stock opened at GBX 313.90 ($4.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 320.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 293.68.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Also, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,871.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

