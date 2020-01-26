Credit Suisse Group Increases Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Price Target to GBX 335

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (up previously from GBX 315 ($4.14)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 322.73 ($4.25).
Shares of SLA stock opened at GBX 313.90 ($4.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 320.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 293.68.
Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
