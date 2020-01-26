Creditbit One Day Trading Volume Reaches $66.00 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Creditbit has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditbit has a market cap of $10,227.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditbit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creditbit is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org . The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org

Creditbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

