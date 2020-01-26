Crown Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $3,743.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, Bittrex, C-CEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,579.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $346.49 or 0.04036931 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00731932 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000440 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,954,888 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crown.tech

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, C-CEX, Braziliex, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

