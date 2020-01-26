Crypto.com Coin Market Capitalization Hits $628.01 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, KuCoin, BiteBTC and Fatbtc. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $628.01 million and $11.46 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.00 or 0.05620027 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026592 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00128175 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033472 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

CRO is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,266,666,667 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Bittrex, ABCC, BigONE, CPDAX, KuCoin, Huobi Global, Upbit, Dcoin, Bibox, GOPAX, Indodax, DDEX, Bithumb Global, OceanEx, Huobi Korea, Bithumb, OKEx, IDEX, Fatbtc, DigiFinex, BiteBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.